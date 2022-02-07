The Clarets Y Red Devils They meet this Tuesday on matchday 24 of the Premier League with the aim of stopping being bottom and keeping the last quota of access to the next Champions League, respectively.
Burnley and Manchester United will meet this Tuesday for the 51st time in their history in a match dominated at the level of victories (24 vs 13) by the seconds, in addition to having produced 13 draws. Those from Old Trafford also dominate the record (11 vs 8) when they have played as visitors, in addition to harvesting five boards.
On which TV channel can I watch Burnley – Manchester United?
In Spain It can be seen on DAZN 1 and Movistar+ from 9:00 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 2:00 p.m.
ESPN will broadcast the match on Peru Y Colombia (2:00 p.m.), Venezuela (3:00 p.m.), chili Y Argentina (4:00 p.m.).
In U.S can be seen on Universo and USA Network in the time frame between The Angels (12:00 p.m.) and New York (3:00 p.m.).
How can I follow Burnley – Manchester United in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed on the DAZN and Movistar+ website and app.
In Mexico can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
In Latin America can be followed on Star+.
In U.S It can be followed on Universo NOW and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
Where will Burnley – Manchester United be held?
The venue for the meeting will be the Turf Moor, the usual fiefdom of The Clarets. It has capacity for 21,944 spectators and in the United Kingdom there are no capacity restrictions, so it could fill its stadium.
What was the last result between Burnley – Manchester United?
The last confrontation between the two clubs took place on December 30, 2021, in a match corresponding to matchday 20 of this edition of the Premier League. Manchester United won (3-1) thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Ben Mee’s own goal and Cristiano Ronaldo, with Aaron Lennon closing the gap on the scoreboard. All the goals came before the break.
BURNLEY
The bottom of the competition has played two or three games less than its rivals due to the permanence in light of the casualties due to COVID-19 that occurred weeks ago. Despite this, he has nine consecutive games without winning (6E-3D) and has only achieved one victory in 19 stakes.
It is the third worst venue in the competition, with eight points out of a possible 24 after one win, five draws and two losses in eight games. In addition, it is the second that scores the least (8), along with Wolverhampton Wanderers and ahead of Norwich City (7), but ties for the second place of those that concede the least (8) along with Arsenal and Wolves themselves, only by behind Manchester City and Liverpool (6).
Sean Dyche will have all his troops available.
MANCHESTER UNITED
The fourth-placed team has played one or two more games than some of its direct rivals for the last Champions League spot. It comes from beating (1-0) West Ham United, one of them, adding the second victory in the last five Premier League games. He also comes from being eliminated (1-1 and 7-8 on penalties) against Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
It is the sixth best visitor, with 19 points out of a possible 33 after five wins, four draws and two losses in 11 games. He is the fourth highest scorer away from his stadium (18) and the eighth least conceded (15) along with Watford.
Ralf Rangnick will not be able to count on Victor Lindelöf or Éric Bailly due to injury, Harry Maguire due to suspension after receiving the fifth yellow card in the last game, and Mason Greenwod, who will be sidelined until the complaint he received from his former partner is resolved. They are prepared Frederico Rodrigues “Fred”, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.
BURNLEY (1-4-4-2)
Nick Pope – Erik Pieters, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Connor Roberts – Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Aaron Lennon – Wout Weghorst, Maxwell Cornet
MANCHESTER UNITED
David De Gea – Alex Telles, Raphäel Varane, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot – Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba – Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford – Cristiano Ronaldo
The dynamics of both teams are far from optimal in relation to their objectives, although Manchester United’s at least includes one last important victory in the Premier League. The Red Devils They will have to recover from their early and unexpected cup elimination and visiting the bottom team is an opportunity that we believe they will not miss.
Prediction: Burnley 0 – 2 Manchester United
