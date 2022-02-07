Manchester City, in a short period of time, has gone from being just another club to one of the most powerful and winning institutions of the last decade, however, the Sky Blues still lack the most important title at club level, the UEFA Champions League.
However, Guardiola’s team is getting closer to continental glory every day, because with Pep the club has achieved a philosophy and a style of play that is inimitable today, so the Manchester City board will look for all the ways to renew the former Barcelona coach, hoping that this contract extension will also work as a magnet to attract Erling Haaland.
The Mirror reports that the Citizens will soon submit a renewal offer to the prestigious coach, which could make Guardiola his idea to leave the club in 2023 and take on a national team. In this way, they would present Erling Haaland with a very tempting sports project commanded by Pep’s continuity and that seduces the striker until he considers that the best step to continue his career is to sign with City and not go to Spain.
