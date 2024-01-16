vMany working people use the platform that Linkedin offers them when looking to change jobs or advance their careers. Like Facebook, the Microsoft Group's career platform is ideal for self-expression – and is gaining more and more users. The Xing network set the tone in this country for almost two decades.

But the German Linkedin competitor, which was taken public by founder Lars Hinrichs in 2006, is in a downward spiral. And this has been the case since mid-2019, as can be seen from the share price of the company, which now operates as New Work SE. At that time, Xing and the associated rating platform Kununu were worth more than 2 billion euros. Today it is just over 300 million euros.