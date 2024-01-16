The Venezuelan president criticized the Argentinean in a speech to the National Assembly; Milei responded to the speech on X (ex-Twitter)

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, stated this Tuesday (16 January 2024) that being criticized by the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, is a “praise”. On Monday (January 15), Maduro declared in a speech at the National Assembly of Venezuela that Milei is “a mistake in the history of Latin America and a fatal error in the history of Argentina”.

Maduro criticized Milei's economic policies, especially the proposal to drastically reduce the State's participation. “Maduro saying that I am a historic mistake in Latin America confirms that we are on the right path”, he responded Milei on her profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The Argentine government sent to Congress on December 27th the “Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines”, better known as the “Bus Law”. The package has 183 pages and 664 articles. Here's the complete (PDF – 2 MB, in Spanish).

In addition to the reforms, the project declares “public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, social security, security, defense, tariff, energy, health, administrative and social issues until December 31, 2025”with the possibility of extension for another 2 years.

The Argentine president is also studying the possibility of deducting hours from the working day of public employees who join strikes against the government. According to spokesman Manuel Adorni, the decision is analyzed as a “certain possibility”.