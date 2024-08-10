Bungie, the creators of the famous Halo saga are developing a new video game called Marathona PvP extraction shooter that could be quite successful considering the company’s experience in this genre, with games like Destiny or the one starring Master Chief.

Unfortunately, within Bungie they are experiencing problems with several layoffs, with more than 220 people involved; so Internally there is no confidence that the game will be released on the planned date in 2025.and it may not be released until 2026.

Source: Bungie

“There’s a reason it was planned for this year and it got pushed back a whole year. People I’ve talked to are a little pessimistic about the possibility of the currently planned deadline being met, but we’ll see. I don’t know exactly when that will be, sometime in 2025, I’m not sure. Yeah, I mean, the sentiment I’ve heard is not very good around it. At least until a few months ago.“Bloomerang journalist Jason Schreier commented on the state of development of Marathon.

Price and platforms to play Destiny 2the popular game from Bungie, the developers of Marathon?

Destiny 2the action-adventure shooter developed by Bungie is priceless, it is completely free not counting in-game purchases for cosmetics and the like.

The title can be played from PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam and weighs approximately 150 GB, so you will probably have to delete other things on your PC or console to be able to play it.

