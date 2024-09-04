Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/09/2024 – 20:53

The São Paulo Civil Police are investigating a 43-year-old man for trying to kill his 31-year-old ex-wife by putting lead (poison) in the Coca-Cola she was drinking. Investigators are pursuing the case of domestic violence, bodily harm and attempted qualified homicide.

The police report was filed on August 19 at the 8th Women’s Defense Precinct (DDM) in São Mateus, east of the city of São Paulo. According to the document obtained by Statethe victim went to pick up her 7-year-old son at her ex-husband’s house around 8 pm. He offered her the soda, but she felt a strange taste when she drank it.

Upon hearing his ex-wife’s complaint, the man allegedly said that he had put lead in the glass and that she would die. The man then tried to glue the victim’s mouth with Super Glue. However, she managed to free herself and the product fell into the couple’s son’s eyes.

Mother and son were taken to the Sapopemba Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMA) by neighbors who called an Uber. They are out of danger. According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the pellet is a clandestine product and “should not be used under any circumstances.”

According to a publication by Anvisa, the sale of the illegal product is carried out by “gangs of offenders, who acquire the product in a criminal manner (through cargo theft, smuggling from countries neighboring Brazil or diversion of crops), fractionate and/or dilute it and resell it in the informal market. Some irresponsible agricultural companies also sell this poison ‘in secret’, also acting clandestinely”.