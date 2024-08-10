If you are looking for a quality laptop, then you should check out Amazon’s offer now active: with a discount of €350, you can secure a Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip, 8+512GB. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The recommended price for the laptop is €2,049. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The computer is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple MacBook Pro Features
The Apple MacBook Pro computer features an M3 chip, with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The display is a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR1000 nits of brightness and HDR 600. There is also a 1080p FaceTime HD video camera with three microphones in array. On the sides you find a MagSafe port for charging, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port and a headphone jack.
Under the body you will find a Unified 8GB RAM and 512GB storage (SSD). The battery promises up to 22 hours of use on a single full charge. So just charge it at the end of the day to ensure you have enough power for the next day.
#Apple #MacBook #Pro #Chip #8512GB #Returns #AllTime #Price #Amazon
Leave a Reply