Nfter the 2-0 loss to Napoli in the Champions League, Oliver Glasner began to ponder. He took this defeat as an opportunity to “question” himself. According to his own account, the Eintracht coach used “a lot of brain power” when answering the question of what he could have done “differently” or “better”.

He kept most of the results of his reflections to himself. The goal is for the players and him to “achieve a better output together,” Glasner said. “If we use the phases after such defeats, we’ll reach the next level.” The Austrian was certain that the international failure “won’t throw his team off track”.

But: In Leipzig, the Frankfurt team did not successfully find their way back on track on Saturday, quite the opposite. After a weaker first half, Eintracht is already bemoaning their second away defeat in a row. On the 22nd Bundesliga matchday, the Hessians lost 2-1 at RB Leipzig in the top game. Eintracht, who had to do without Mario Götze (slight adductor problems), have not won any of their seven games in Leipzig so far.

“This is annoying”

Frankfurt only managed to get Djibril Sow’s goal back to make it 1:2 (61st minute). The goals for the Saxons were scored by Timo Werner (6th) and Emil Forsberg (40th). Eintracht remained in sixth place in the table – now four points behind Leipzig. In the fight for the Champions League places, Frankfurt suffered a setback.







“It’s annoying,” said Sebastian Rode. However, the captain assumes that the awarding of the international premium places will remain exciting until the end of the round. With Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win in Cologne, Frankfurt’s lead over Lower Saxony (seventh place) has been reduced to five points. Wolfsburg is away next Sunday (5.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) the upcoming Eintracht opponent.



Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner loses with the Frankfurters. Marco Rose, coach of RB Leipzig, is happy.

The Frankfurters wanted to learn from the mistakes made in the Naples game. But the necessary learning process has not materialized. The Hessians did not manage to avoid slight ball losses in Leipzig either. Before the 0:1, Tuta had the ball taken away. This is not the first time the Brazilian has made such a mishap. Even with the second goal, the Hessians lacked the necessary consistency and attention.







“If we don’t play at the top level for 90 minutes throughout the season, it’s not enough for a team like Leipzig,” said Glasner. This time Eintracht got the receipt with the sixth defeat of the season. “We didn’t do so well in the first half. The people of Leipzig were sharp and aggressive, we invited them.”

Rode on the starting grid

Frankfurt had “not really developed any power”, criticized Markus Krösche. After the half-time break, Frankfurt “played really well,” said the sports director. “We deserved a point and are building on the second 45 minutes.” In the final minutes of the game, however, the resurgent Leipzig missed a few good opportunities to make the result more sovereign.

Rode, who had been on a break recently, moved into the Frankfurt starting lineup. In top form, with his experience, class and physicality, Eintracht would have been of great help against Naples. Daichi Kamada took over the role of Götze. The Japanese is about to move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer. There, the free national player will receive a five-year contract and will earn about twice as much as in Frankfurt in the future – five to six million euros per year.