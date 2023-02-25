Our special envoys, Catalina Gómez Ángel and Mikel Konate, interviewed the Ukrainian lawyer Volodymyr Yavorskyy, a human rights researcher and member of the Center for Civil Liberties, winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. such a large scale in our lives, such a thing has not happened in Europe for many decades,” Yavorskyy said, referring to the difficult situation in Ukraine during the war.

