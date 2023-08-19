DThomas Tuchel promised last Saturday that he would play every game from now on. The FC Bayern coach is definitely not doing anything wrong: The man with the regular place guarantee was the main actor on Friday evening in FC Bayern Munich’s clear 4-0 win at SV Werder Bremen at the start of the season.

Harry Kane, costing 100 million euros, prepared Leroy Sanés 1-0 in the fourth minute and then scored the 2-0 himself 70 minutes later. The most expensive signing in the history of the Bundesliga appeared to be well integrated on the one hand and well trained and confident in his abilities on the other.

Knowing someone up front who can always be played and who has an idea of ​​where the ball should go can only do the Bayern game good. “It was a good evening,” Kane later said. He was a bit excited before his first full game in the new jersey, a feeling of “butterflies” – but when the ball rolled, instinct took over.

Fast journey through time to start

The Englishman was allowed to rest after 83 minutes and the German record champions seemed in much better spirits than a week ago. Sané made it 3-0 in the 90th minute, substitute Mathys Tel put the finishing touch (90+4). Werder made an effort, but didn’t get enough going forward, so that it became so clear in the end hurt Ole Werner’s team.







60 years of the Bundesliga – wonderful old pictures flickered across the big screens in the Weser Stadium, Seeler, Netzer, Beckenbauer, and Lothar Matthäus was also seen in the advertising clip of the German Football League (DFL); in this rapid journey through six football decades, he promoted his favorite era: “The nineties!” After all, he was one of the successful leading actors.

From the past to the present – ​​the DFL also invited Matthäus in person to Bremen for the opening of the 61st festival calendar. Not the best idea. When he presented the championship trophy, there were whistles from the stands of the Werder fans. The national anthem, which was rocked a little later by the band “Boss Hoss”, evoked an ambivalent echo of applause and dislike.

Kane keeps going

It should be a modern opening of the new season – it’s a matter of taste whether it’s successful. In the mourning for Horst-Dieter Höttges, who died in June at the age of 79, the Weser Stadium was completely with itself.

And at 8:31 p.m., the great German entertainment theater opened its doors for the 2023/24 season. And how. With five changes compared to the 0: 3 in the Supercup against RB Leipzig, FC Bayern was there. Barely four minutes played when Kane rebounded the ball and let Sané run. He raced in the direction of Werder-Tor and skilfully completed the 1-0 for FC Bayern.







Werder didn’t get the alley in the middle closed anyway. Kane then just kept going, shot a free kick (11th), was often playable between Milos Veljkovic and Marco Friedl, also dodged to the right, and later helped out at the back.

Bayern left many balls to the double six Leon Goretzka/Joshua Kimmich. That wasn’t a bad idea per se, but it came at the expense of pace – that only came after winning the ball, when Kingsley Coman blasted away, Jamal Musiala turbo-charged or Sané ran away.

Otherwise the ball circulated, Werder stood around the penalty area. Kind of a stalemate. Shots from 18, 20 meters made sense: Musiala almost made it 2-0 in the 20th minute. Goretzka did well 14 minutes later, Jiri Pavlenka saved. Striking: Kimmich’s flanks found no internal team buyers, neither from the game nor as a stationary ball.

Fireworks on both sides

Kane’s skill flashed twice more in the first half; a header that didn’t go through, a shot that was blocked. At the break, the percentage of ball possession was 75:25 in favor of Bayern. Superior and promising: a 1-0 was not enough. Werder, who had wanted to play “disgusting”, were completely occupied with defending.

The second half started with fireworks on both sides – in the stands. But Werder was in better shape now. Standing on Bayern’s feet and waiting for counterattacks. That seemed rather disgusting. The stadium woke up. And Bayern answered. First Goretzka shot the post (58th), then Kane only hit a Werder leg, in the 66th minute Kimmich used the ball uncleanly. It went up and down, which Tuchel should not have liked.

Things were still looking good going forward, whatever Bayern were doing, and Werder were visibly tiring. They could not stop a quick attack via Alphonso Davies; Kane picked up his pass, a good first touch, and then completed as you’d expect from him: the 2-0 in the 74th minute. After that he was allowed to take a break, while Thomas Müller, who had been injured for a long time, returned to this successful start to the season and celebrated Sané’s and Tel’s goals for the final result.