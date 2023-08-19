Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2023 – 17:39

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) closed this Friday, the 18th, an agreement with Itaipu Binacional, the company that manages the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, to finance socio-environmental projects in cities that are part of the plant’s incremental basin. The amount involved, initially, is R$ 1 billion.

The resources will come from Itaipu, and the public bank will manage and operate the transfers through Caixa Policies Públicas, a product created to provide technical assistance in the implementation of public policies throughout the country.

The signing of the agreement was carried out this Friday in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) by Caixa’s vice-president of Government, Marcelo Bomfim, by Itaipu’s Brazilian general director, Ênio Verri, and by other authorities.

The project should benefit 434 cities, 399 in Paraná and 35 in Mato Grosso do Sul.

“The partnership between Caixa and Itaipu Binacional will boost the region’s sustainable development and demonstrates the bank’s commitment to preserving the environment, combined with responsible economic growth,” says Bomfim, in a note.

The program will open a public notice to select proposals that contain actions aimed at the implementation of socio-environmental projects, and according to Caixa, environmental sanitation, renewable energy, soil and water management, in addition to social, community and infrastructure works will be contemplated.

In renewable energy, photovoltaic generation systems will be funded, with more than R$ 170 million; another R$ 184 million will be allocated to environmental sanitation; R$395 million will go to water and soil management projects; and R$ 180 million for social work.

The municipalities will have until September 30 to register the proposals, and the selection result should be announced at the end of October. The formalization of onlending instruments with Caixa must take place by December 31 of this year.