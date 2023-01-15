SMuddy weather instead of sunshine, home instead of desert: The training camp in Dubai is history – and Eintracht has returned to Frankfurt almost without exception with positive impressions, experiences and insights from the Persian Gulf. The only downside: Tuta is injured. The versatile Brazilian picked up an ankle injury at the start of the double test against Lech Posen. Through no fault of his own, without the influence of the opponent. The defender, who sometimes plays on the right and sometimes in the middle of the back three, has twisted his ankle. It seems more than that he will be active next Saturday, when Eintracht gets back to serious business in the Bundesliga and promoted Schalke 04 present themselves in the Frankfurt Arena (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). questionable.

As of now, it can be assumed that Oliver Glasner will have to find a replacement for Tuta. “Every injury hurts, because of course I always like to have all the boys with me,” the Eintracht coach told the club’s media at the end of the training camp. “But unfortunately that’s part of the game.” The 48-year-old soccer coach isn’t worried about Tuta’s temporary absence. “We have shown in the past that we can deal with imponderables and will find the best possible solution. I have complete confidence in every player.”