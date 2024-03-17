DVfL Wolfsburg has apparently separated from coach Niko Kovac. The Bild newspaper and the Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung reported this unanimously after the Bundesliga club lost 3-1 at home to FC Augsburg on Saturday. The club could not initially be reached for a reaction.

Wolfsburg did not win any of the last eleven league games under Kovac, and with 25 points from the 26 games of the season, VfL is now closer to the relegation zone than to the international places they are aiming for.

Possible successor candidates include former Bundesliga coaches Ralph Hasenhüttl (most recently FC Southampton), Bo Svensson (most recently Mainz 05) and Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli), who are currently without a club.

Kovac, who had a contract with Lower Saxony until 2025, took up the job with the Wolves in the summer of 2022. In his debut season he missed the desired European Cup qualification with eighth place. This season there are six wins and 13 defeats. The factory club suffered its third defeat in a row against Augsburg, and 14th place in the table is clearly not enough for Wolfsburg's high standards.