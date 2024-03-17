“National Unity Day”: March 17 is an ancient, or rather new, holiday. Here because overwhelms the other anniversaries

2011 was the year in which the one hundred and fiftieth anniversary of the Unification of Italy was celebrated. On 17 March 1861 a law of the Kingdom of Sardinia officially proclaimed Vittorio Emanuele II king of Italy:

«The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies have approved; we have sanctioned and promulgate the following: Sole article: King Vittorio Emanuele II assumes for himself and his successors the title of King of Italy. We order that this document, bearing the State Seal, be included in the collection of Government documents, sending anyone responsible for observing it and having it observed as State law. From Turin on 17 March 1861.”

The proclamation took place after decades of revolts and wars of the Risorgimento, with a rapid and unexpected acceleration occurred between 1859 and 1860, first with the plebiscitarian accession of the Duchy of Parma and Piacenza, of the Duchy of Modena and Reggio and of the Grand Duchy of Tuscany, then with the expedition of the Thousand which led to the annexation of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies and finally with the unification of other territories of the Marche and Umbria. Rome and the remaining territory of the Papal State remained outside, as well as the Triveneto, but by now the Italy of the Boot was largely complete.

The Italian State intended to celebrate the most significant anniversaries of that historic day. The fiftieth anniversary in 1911 was animated by a series of celebrations in the main cities, but above all by the inauguration in Rome of the Vittoriano and the Altare della Patria, the Vittorio Emanuele II Bridge over the Tiber and the Lighthouse of the Italians of Argentina on the Janiculum. An interesting publication was the volume written by Edmondo De Amicis “The three capitals: Turin-Florence-Rome“ Of the centenary celebrated in 1961, Expo 1961 stands out above all, the International Labor Exhibition held in Turin while the director Roberto Rossellini with two of his films (“Viva l'Italia” and “Vanina Vanini” paid homage to the years of the Risorgimento. Celebrations perhaps a little on a smaller scale compared to the extent of the anniversary.

For the sesquicentennial, however, with the push given by the President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano, a broad program of events was launched, inaugurated on 5 May 2010 in the Quarto dei Mille district of Genoa, the location from which Garibaldi's expedition of the red shirts departed, and continued with numerous other interventions throughout 2011. Important celebrations were organized and revived and historical monuments restored and works of art, revitalized museums and emblematic and symbolic places of the long history of the Italian Risorgimento.

The whole country from North to South was involved. Among the many works, the restoration and recovery of the Janiculum Park, dedicated to the heroes of the Roman Republic, the inauguration of the Museum of the Roman Republic and the Garibaldi Memorial of Porta San Pancrazio, again on the Janiculum, the many installations of the Risorgimento Museums, the restorations of the monuments of Naples dedicated to Garibaldi, Nicola Amore and Giovanni Nicotera, the 49 exhibitions organized almost everywhere during 2011, the celebrations for Mazzini and for the oath of the Giovine Italy in Genoa, the recovery and valorisation of the Quarto area, from which on the night of 5 May 1860 Garibaldi and the Thousand, on board two steamers of the Rubattino company, the Piemonte and the Lombardo, began their extraordinary adventure which set the definitive foundations for the unification of the country.

In particular, the most significant testimony left as a legacy to the country was the proclamation of the “National Day of Unity, of the Constitution, of the anthem and of the flag”, which took place with state law which among other things states that

«The Republic recognizes the day March 17, date of the proclamation in Turin, in the year 1861, of the Unification of Italy, as «Day of National Unity, of the Constitution, of the anthem and the flag», with the aim of remembering and promoting, in the context of widespread teaching, the values ​​of citizenship, the foundation of positive civil coexistence, as well as reaffirming and consolidating national identity through civic remembrance and memory».

The expression “reaffirm and consolidate national identity” allows us to understand how the concept of “national identity” and belonging to the common homeland may have been questioned in more recent years both by northern independence organizations and by southerners disappointed by the approach that the State has had towards the so-called southern question. There has been and is not a lack, alas, both in public declarations and in certain publications, and in often unfounded and uncontrolled comments that are increasingly widespread on social networks, and in real programs of political organizations, clear expressions or even theorems aimed at discrediting the Italian Risorgimento, Garibaldi's missions, the figures of the so-called Fathers of the Homeland, the sacrifice of many men and women who fought for the unification of a territory divided by the nineteenth-century ruling houses. It seems a bit like the affirmation of a vocation to martyrdom and self-flagellation of a certain and widespread Italian mentality, for which one must continually question one's own values, one's identity, one's incontrovertible history, one's certainties, to sow doubt and conspiracy and anti-historical inferences, which do nothing but needlessly undermine common belonging and consolidated sharing and weaken the overall picture of this country.

The fact is that as a result of the 2012 law, 17 March, although not having been proclaimed a public holiday like 4 November, establishes the establishment of a date celebrating the official historical moment in which the Italian State was born, gathering in it, in addition to the solemnity of the concept of national unity, also the subsequent historical, political, social and economic construction, which gave rise, through perilous events, to the definitive and essential adoption of our symbols and the bulwarks of freedom and democracy, such as the Tricolore, the national anthem, the Republican Constitution.

To strengthen the message of unification and consolidation of national historical roots, a directive of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers signed by the Undersecretary of the time with delegation to the celebrations of the 150th anniversary Paolo Peluffo, reiterated the ideal contents of law 222, establishing that on 17 March some protocol tasks aimed at remembering and promoting citizenship values. On a day, as mentioned, which is not a holiday, it is established that the President of the Republic places a laurel wreath at the Altare della Patria in the presence of the highest officials of the State, according to the consolidated protocol on the occasion of the traditional celebrations of 25 April, 2 June and 4 November. At the same time, the external flagging of buildings that house public offices throughout the national territory is arranged.

The importance of the date of March 17th suggested the opportunity to revive and consolidate the memory and value of the Day of the Unification of Italy throughout the country, also through other appropriate events and celebrations. In particular, every year depositions and celebratory moments are arranged at the tombs that hold the mortal remains of Giuseppe Mazzini, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Camillo Benso di Cavour and Vittorio Emanuele II, respectively at the Staglieno Monumental Cemetery in Genoa, in Caprera, in Santena (Turin ) and at the Pantheon in Rome. These celebrations take place in the presence of representatives of the Government and local authorities. Similarly, at least in the provincial capital cities, depositions, performances of the anthem, flag raising and commemorative moments can be organised, in analogy with the celebrations planned for the national civil holidays of 2 June, 4 November and 25 April.

As reiterated several times in the presidential directive, March 17 joins the dates of our country's civil national holidays. One almost has the impression that it follows them, but this is not the case. If you think about it, the opposite is true. In some way he precedes them if not surpasses them. Because without that March 17, 1861, in which Vittorio Emanuele assumed the role of king of the finally unified Italy, there would never have been the following November 4, 1918, in which the victory of the First Great War, also defined as the Fourth War of Independence, was announced as part of a logical Risorgimento sequence; there wouldn't have been on 25 April 1945, in which the liberation from Nazi-fascism was announced; and there wouldn't have been finally on 2 June 1946, in which the republican state was born by popular will following a referendum, on the ashes of the Savoy monarchy.

And then, we add, there would not have been January 1, 1948, when the new Constitution of the free and democratic Republic came into force, which effectively replaced the ancient Albertine Statute of 1848. Fundamental passages, essential cornerstones of our democracy, noble expressions of our history, which we should sometimes look at with greater indulgence and with a pinch of pride.

* Taken from “WE DON'T HAVE CEREMONIES! A walk through the events of state protocol” by Enrico Passaro (Scientific Editorial Naples – 2020)

* Enrico Passaroformer head of the State Ceremonial Office and for the Honors of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers which saw seven prime ministers parade at Palazzo Chigi, from Silvio Berlusconi to Mario Draghi, passing through Mario Monti, Enrico Letta, Matteo Renzi, Paolo Gentiloni, Giuseppe Conte.