NOnly 72 hours after the highly emotional round of 16 in the Europa League, an ultimately weak SC Freiburg suffered a defeat against its favorite opponent FC Augsburg in everyday league play.

Coach Christian Streich, weakened by a flu-like infection, saw his team lose 2-1 after a 1-0 half-time lead on Sunday evening. Defender Felix Uduokhai (72nd minute) and substitute Arne Engels (81st) turned the game around with their goals for FCA, who ran energetically after the break and who jumped to eleventh place in the Bundesliga table with their first home win in 2024 made.

Vincenzo Grifo gave the guests the lead in the 19th minute with a penalty kick. For a long time it looked like Freiburg's seventh win in a row against FCA. After the 120-minute show of strength against RC Lens, in which Freiburg were able to turn a 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 after extra time on Thursday evening, the guests ran out of steam too early in front of 28,894 spectators in the Augsburg Arena empty.

The opening goal was a gift from the hosts because FCA professional Fredrik Jensen impetuously hit Grifo on the foot in the penalty area. There was no real danger in the scene. Grifo casually converted into the left corner of the goal. Streich had to replace Lukas Kübler, who injured his thigh, in defense with Matthias Ginter before the break.

Augsburg could have taken the game in a different direction early on. Iago hit the post on a pass from Ruben Vargas in the 3rd minute – that was bad luck! Coach Jess Thorup saw his team predominantly moving forward, often driven by the agile Vargas. What was missing was a successful conclusion. A Vargas free kick went over the goal (44'). Philipp Tietz missed a volley (50'). Too many crosses and corners fizzled out without any effect.

But then the Augsburg team rewarded themselves after SC goalkeeper Noah Atubolo held strong several times. Uduokhai scored after a saved Tietz shot. And Engels scored after great work from Ermedin Demirovic. Arne Maier hit the post, it would have been 3-1 very late.