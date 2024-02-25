Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 17:36

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was indirectly mentioned by former president Jair Bolsonaro on the afternoon of this Sunday, 25th, in a speech at the demonstration held on Avenida Paulista. Bolsonaro praised the protesters and said that it is possible to see a football team without fans become champions, but not understand how there is a president without the people at his side. “We know what the period from 2019 to 2022 was like, and we are now learning how difficult it is to win in the country with whom we have to govern ourselves at that moment,” he declared.

“We don’t want socialism for our Brazil, we cannot admit communism in our midst,” said the former president.

'Minute of the coup'

The former president stated, during the event, that he is suffering persecution that intensified after he left the Presidency at the end of 2022. In a speech to thousands of supporters, the former president denied leading a coup movement after the defeat in the elections.

He minimized the existence of the “coup draft”, of which he was the mastermind, according to the Federal Police. According to him, states of siege and defense are provided for in the Constitution and could only be activated after consulting the Republic's councils and deliberating Congress, which did not occur.

“A coup is a tank in the street, it’s a weapon, it’s a conspiracy. None of this was done in Brazil. Why do they keep accusing me of a scam? Because there is a draft state of defense decree. Coup using the Constitution? I make it clear that a state of siege begins with the president convening the Republic's council. Was this done? did not say. “It is Parliament who decides whether or not the president can issue a state of siege decree. The defense is similar. In other words, now they want to carry out a coup in all of us using provisions of the Constitution whose final say is given by parliament.”

The demonstration with thousands of people was personally called by Bolsonaro to show political strength and popular support at a time when he and his allies are under pressure from inquiries by the Federal Police and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). He was pleased with the support from supporters and said that the “photography will travel the world”.

“I am very proud and grateful that you accepted this invitation. We were supposed to have a photograph for the world, an image for Brazil and the world of what the determination and determination of the Brazilian people is,” he highlighted.

The former president mentioned the electoral defeat saying that “that thing that happened in October 2022” should be considered “a new page”.