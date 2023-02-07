Fresnillo, Zacatecas.- Two dead and one seriously injured was the balance of dthe armed aggressions registered to broad daylight in Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

Violence does not stop in this municipality, proof of this is that around midday of this Monday, a man who he was riding his bike He was riddled with bullets in the Patria y Libertad neighborhood.

According to reports, it was neighbors who reported the detonations of firearms, for which reason police forces arrived at the scene.

Likewise, paramedics from the Zacatecas Emergency Medical Network (Remeza) arrived who found the man lying next to the sidewalk, but no longer with vital signs.

Elements of the State Preventive Police (PEP), the National Guard and the Mexican Army remained at the scene, who later They carried out an operation in the area.

In addition to the fact that the Investigative Police (PDI) was in charge of removing the evidence and body, which is unidentified.

Two men are gunned down; one dies

Almost three hours later, at 3:00 p.m., two men were attacked to bullets in a self-service store on Jesús Varela Rico boulevard, Fresnillo.

Upon the arrival of paramedics and police corporations, they verified that one of the victims had already lost life, while second he was taken to a hospital.

Finally, the PDI remained in the place to carry out the inquiries and open the corresponding investigation folder.

(With information from NTR Zacatecas)