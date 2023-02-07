Who knows you, Shakira? The sensation now is Charito and his remix dedicated to Koky and Clara in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Charito became Shakira in the new chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10. As is known, the lady is in the process of divorce after Koky lied to her repeatedly and apparently had an attraction to Clara (the character played by Melissa Peschiera). For this reason, the Gonzales matriarch had no better idea than to join her son Joel de ella and release a remix of “Por guys like you” inspired by the most recent session by Bizarrap and the Colombian star.

However, what few viewers noticed was that the short scene was actually a dream of the character played by Mónica Sánchez. VIDEO: America TV