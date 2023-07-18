After the declarations of the Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador, on the afternoon of this Monday, July 17, the president of said nation, Nayib Bukele, spoke out against the Colombian criminal gangs that operate in the country.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, during the last days the Police and the General Directorate of Migration and Aliens They developed joint investigations “on the way in which a network of Colombians posing as unregistered microfinance companies operated.”

(You may be interested: Anguish in the family of a Colombian prisoner in El Salvador, they put tattoos on his face).

“These people dedicated themselves to offering credits at 20 percent interest and later carrying out collection routes from people who fell for their deceptions,” explained the Attorney General, Rodolfo Delgado, during a press conference.

In addition, he said that said gang requested “the payment of loans through threats and outrages. When a victim couldn’t repay the loan, they usurped their identity, obtained their bank accounts, and moved the money abroad.“.

See also Russian Security Council warns of the possibility of a pre-emptive nuclear attack When a victim could not pay the loan, they usurped their identity

According to the entity, in the conclusions obtained in the investigation it was possible to determine that, from 2021 to date, remittances of more than 20 million dollars were made to Colombia and approximately 3,000 complaints of criminal acts have been identified, “mainly scams and computer scams that have been committed by Colombians.”

(Be sure to read: ‘Go out and ask if this is a dictatorship’: Nayib Bukele sends a message to the press).

Against this, President Nayib Bukele declared through his Twitter account that those responsible must face justice in El Salvador.

“Colombians are our brothers, but as in any society, there is always a small percentage that wants to take advantage of others; some of them have come to commit crimes in our country. These people will have to face Salvadoran justice, whoever claims“, trilled the president.

Colombians are our brothers, but as in any society, there is always a small percentage that wants to take advantage of others; some of them have come to commit crimes in our country. These people will have to face Salvadoran justice, whoever claims. https://t.co/RgpYGG4DNp — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 17, 2023

Likewise, he wrote that: “criminals, drug traffickers, swindlers and some of the so-called ‘peace managers’ better not come to our country looking for trouble, because our prisons are waiting for them.”

Bukele celebrates four years of government with massive support but also with criticism

President Nayib Bukele celebrated four years in power in El Salvador with great popularity for his “war” against gangs, but with criticism about the validity of democratic values.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL