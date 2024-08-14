Ciudad Juarez.- The General Directorate of Civil Protection closed a building that houses two educational centers, because it did not comply with the Internal Civil Protection Program governed by the Mexican Official Standard, and with this, it said, it put at risk the integrity of children and other people who go to this place.

The property is located at 9950 Calzada del Río Street, in Senecú District, where the educational centers with the names Instituto Adela de Cornejo SC and Grupo Educativo IESAC SC are located, the corporation announced this afternoon.

The general director of the municipal department, Sergio Rodríguez, explained that some of the general security measures that were not approved and for which the space was closed, are the non-compliance with the Fixed Fire System, the thermography tests, in addition to having the underground gas pipeline.

The first measure determines, according to Official Standard 02 of the Fire System, the risk of ordinary or high fire, because if it is high, a Fixed Fire System is necessary. This is carried out to guarantee the safety of children and other people who are on site, he explained.

The second is part of the Internal Civil Protection Program and to determine the risk, a study of electrical installations is carried out with special equipment, which shows the danger that exists.

While the third measure, which involves underground gas pipes, refers to the fact that the conduits must be exposed to visibility in order to immediately detect possible leaks, in order to make the necessary repairs and avoid accidents, they must also be identified with a certain color that the same Standard governs and with the protections that they must carry.

The director of Civil Protection stressed that failure to comply with these measures poses a risk to all children, as well as to other people who attend these educational centers, which is why, based on the regulations, the closure was decided.