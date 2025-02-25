02/25/2025



Portugal has from now Eight new restaurants with a Michelin star And one with a Michelin Green Star. In addition to this, his eight stores with Two stars renew their awardbut There are still no three stars As expected – and dreamed – in the Portuguese country, which has celebrated on Tuesday, February 25, in Porto, the distribution gala of the influential French guide for this 2025.

The eight new Portuguese restaurants with A Michelin star They are the vegetarian Arkheby the Brazilian chef Joao Ricardo Alves and located in Lisbon; Blindof Rita Magro – young revelation in 2024 – and Vitor Matos in Porto; Grenacheby Philippe Gelfi, in Lisbon; Marleneby Marlene Vieira, in Lisbon, and the most cheered in the night; Hiddenby Hugo Rocha and Vitor Matos in Vila Do Conde; Palatialby Rui Filipe, in Braga; Vinhaby Henrique Sá Pessoa and Jonathan Seiller in Vila Nova de Gaia (at the family and luxury boutique hotel of the same name), and the Japanese Yõso, of Habner Gomes, in Lisbon. With them, Portugal adds in total 38 restaurants with a Michelin star throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the restaurant Charmlocated in Lisbon already charge of chef José Avillez, he took A Michelin Green Star for his work in pursuit of sustainability in Portuguese gastronomy.

He Double Macaron is conserved this 2025 the eight Portuguese restaurants They already had it so far. They are antiqvvm, of chef Vitor Matos in Porto; Alma and Belcanto, in Lisbon; Vila Joya, in Albufeira; The Yeatman, in Vila Nova de Gaia; Casa de Cha da Boa Nova, by Rui Paula -One of the presenters of the gala and coordinator of the menu served at the awards gala- in Leça da Palmeira; Il Gallo d’Oro, in Funchal, and Ocean, in Porches.









Among the tendencies Constated by Michelin this last year in Portugal, highlights the thrust of Lisbon and Porto as gastronomic capitals, as well as the opening of local seconds by established chefs. Portuguese cuisine, with the high quality product as emblemespecially that of the sea, shines for its combination of history and tradition, especially in the north, and its international mark, especially in the south and as a consequence of the traveling spirit and open to the world that characterizes this town of explorers, navigators and Conquerors

The gala of this 2025 was held in the Congress Center Alfândega do Portoan emblematic building located next to the Duero River and in the old town of the city -the declared World Heritage Site by Unesco -which was rehabilitated by the architect Souto Moura. It was presented by Marta Leite Castro, while Juliana Penteado, Pastera and Jury of Masterchef Portugal, received the guests on the red carpet and the Transatlâ Expresso Group put music to the event.

It is the second year that Portugal has its stars independentlyafter being previously associated with the guide and the Spanish gala. In the 2024 gala, held in El Algarve, as a great novelty there was only one new two stars -the antiqvvm of Vitor Matos -and four new star -2 monkeys, disarms, or balcão and room of Joao Sá-, but the Country was already wanting to have three stars.

Bib-Gourmand Awards, value for money

The five award-winning chefs like Bib-Gourmand at the Michelin 2025 gala in Portugal



With their Bib-Gourmand Awardsthe Michelin guide recognizes the establishments highlighted by the quality-price ratio. This 2025, in Portugal, the inspectors of the French publication have considered that they are FIVE THE NEW AWARDS In this section.

It’s about: Canalha (by João Rodrigues, in Lisbon), Contradiçao (from Oscar Geadas, in Bragança), OMA (by Luis Moreira, in Porto), Pigmeu (by Miguel Azevedo, in Lisbon) and Terruja (from Diogo Caetano, in Alvados).

Best young chef, Portuguese room and sommelier

As usual, the Michelin guide has also given its individual awards in Portugal. The Best young chef, or revelationis José Diogo Costaof the William restaurant, located in Funchal.

In it Work in the living roomhas chosen the work of Nelson Marreirosof the renowned restaurant Oceanlocated in El Algarve, inside the Vila Vita Parc Luxury hotel and with two Michelin stars since 2011.

Finally, the Best Sommelier It is this year is Marc Pintoof the Fifty Secons restaurant, of Lisbon, expert in Portuguese, French and Spanish wines. “It’s about illusions, which we want to convey through wine, how we communicate it and how we serve it,” said the young man by picking up his award.

Green star: charm (Lisbon)

A star (8): Vinha, Arkhe, Marlene, Grenache, Hidden, Yõso, Palatial and Blind.

In the Portuguese gala, the restaurants of the Portuguese country that enter like new recommended of the famous gastronomic guide.

Restaurants recommended by Michelin in Portugal

Within this classification of “recommended”, which places the establishments selected on the map, they were awarded this year 35 restaurants of all Portugal. Are: Bistró By Vila Foz (Matosinho), Cibû (Leça de Palmeira), Cults Ao cod (Port), Green hope (Braga), Lis By Vila Foz Flower (Porto, from chef Arnaldo Azevedo just like the first of this list), Kaigi (Port), Le Babachris (Guimaraes), Myth (Port), Or Filho da Mae (Braga), Real By Casa Da Calçada (Port), Seixo by Vasco Coelho Santos (Tabuaço), Tokkotai (Port), CEIA (Lisbon), Council (Cascais), Izakaya (Cascais), The two hands (Lisbon), Santar memories (Santar), Omakase Ri (Lisbon) and Oven (Lisbon).

The chefs of the 35 new restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide in 2025 in Portugal



Michelin are also new in Portugal restaurants Prose (Aveiro), Safra_ (Coimbra), Viba by Mattia Stanchieri (Lisbon), Akua (Function), Atlantic (Porches, also at the Vila Vita Parc Resort), Audax (Function), Avista àsia (Function), Cavalariça èvora (Evora), Gazebo (Function), Hybrid (Evora), Legacy Winery (Speemoz), Map (Montemor-O-Novo, whose chef, David Jesus, received a great applause), Oxalis (Function), restaurant F (portimao), SUBLIME PORPORTA BEACH CLUB (It entails, at the sublime hotel), MONTE REI views (Vila Nova de Caçela).