At least six people were killed and dozens were injured or missing on Monday after a building under construction collapsed in southwestern Iran, according to sources.

Six people lost their lives and 27 others were injured in the crash.

“Parts of the 10-storey Metropol building in Abadan, the capital of Khuzestan province, collapsed.State television indicated, specifying that the property was still under construction.

A previous balance, reported on television by the spokesman for the national rescue service, Mojtaba Khaledi, reported four dead and 21 injured.

At least 80 people were trapped under the rubble. Rescue dogs were deployed to find them, a local Red Crescent antenna said.

Firefighters began removing the rubble with cranes, searching for survivors, according to footage broadcast on Iranian television. Videos posted on social media showed the evacuation of bodies covered with blankets on stretchers, among crying women.

Authorities estimate 80 people trapped under the rubble.

“About 40% of the building was destroyed and could sink completely,” warned the city’s governor, Ehsan Abbaspur, who ordered that nearby buildings be evacuated. The causes of the collapse are being investigated.

The person in charge of supervising the works of the building and the owner of the property were arrested, said for his part Hamid Maranipur, prosecutor of the city, which has more than 230,000 inhabitants.

The property is located on a busy street in Abadan, full of “commercial, health and office” premises, according to state television.

EFE and AFP

