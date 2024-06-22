Bugatti accelerates the process of expanding its range. In recent days the French company has announced that the new Tourbillon is entering the advanced road testing phase, but not only that: the Molsheim brand is also examining other models that could use its transmission hybrid V16. And among these, a revival of the Type 57 SC Atlantic is a likely option.

New hybrid V16 on the way

“What if our V16 hybrid engine can be moved into the monocoque to also allow for different silhouettes? Certainly – declared the head of Bugatti design, Frank Heyl, to Autocar – I mean, look at the Type 57 SC Atlantic: has a front engine. We’ll figure it out later, but for now we’re super happy we took this path.

Front-engine Hyper GT?

Bugatti’s strategy will lead the company to develop more and more models one-off and super exclusive: “We started with the Bolide to bring back into vogue the construction of bodywork through the use of a transmission or a mobile chassis, and by dressing them with a different design. Then we continued this change with the Centodieci, and La Voiture Noire was a unique and crazy car, who knows what will happen now. This is an interesting aspect and it is a growing market, and it is above all related to the type of customers that Bugatti serves: this aspect of individuality is very, very important.”

Bugatti’s diversification strategy

As mentioned, however, the company’s priority at the moment is to launch the new Tourbillon on the market. “Bugatti must have one hypercarthen it is certain that other models may arrive later – added CEO Mate Rimac – What type of models will they be? I can only say that Bugatti has never been a sports car and that’s it.” Translated: Bugatti wants to make the most of the potential of diversification offered by its know-how.