The DiDi technology platform plans to invest one billion pesos in Mexico, funds that will be channeled so that its drivers can purchase electric vehicles and the company can reach 100,000 vehicles of this type by 2030.

“We are going to reach 100,000 vehicles through an investment of more than one billion pesos to create the largest fleet of electric vehicles in Mexico and Latin America,” said Juan Andrés Panamá, general director of Mexico and Latin America for the company in an interview.

He also explained that starting this month, it is expected that this type of units (mainly sedans) will be incorporated into markets such as Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, places where the infrastructure for electric vehicles is already being developed. He said that the purchase price was a barrier to acquiring this type of vehicle, which has been diluted thanks to the development that electric vehicles have had in China in the last year and the arrival of various Asian brands in the country.

“We are working on alliances with all these manufacturers (JAC, BYD, among others) to offer attractive prices to drivers and fleet partners. The price of the units is between 350 thousand and 400 thousand pesos,” he said.

Panama explained that DiDi worked on a scheme with Vemo and OneCarNow! to bring electric units to the streets on a large scale, where through leasing programs, drivers can own the vehicle if they wish. It will also offer financing schemes for drivers. To recharge the cars, it allied itself with specialized companies to have preferential prices and place charging centers in drivers’ homes. “In addition, we will create another program for drivers who do not want a leasing plan. They will be able to acquire a unit at a better price with financing and a series of incentives that we will give them to adopt this technology,” he explained. He said that the recharging of the units is guaranteed because it created alliances with companies that are dedicated to this to have preferential prices for the installation of charging centers in drivers’ homes. He explained that the alliance with Vemo is to develop infrastructure and create more charging centers in the country and that DiDi drivers can access charging centers at a preferential cost. “We don’t see recharging as such a big challenge, since a one-hour recharge provides 80 percent of the battery of the vehicles we’re working with, which is approximately 300 kilometers of autonomy,” he said. By 2030, he said, DiDi will reduce more than 500,000 tons of CO2, which is the same as planting 8.5 million trees in 10 years or avoiding the consumption of 57.5 million gallons of gasoline, the equivalent of filling 87 Olympic swimming pools.