Stroll and Hamilton are also under scrutiny

FP3 frenetic to Barcelona. During the Qualifying simulations, some misunderstandings occurred on the track which caused some nervousness among the drivers involved. First Lewis Hamilton was in the way of Lance Stroll in Turn 5, who widened his trajectory until he almost flanked the seven-time world champion’s Mercedes.

“I apologize, my fault, I didn’t see it“, Hamilton said over the radio. A few hundred meters further on, there was another disagreement, this time between Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver was setting another fast lap before the checkered flag, while Norris was just reaching the grid for practice starts.

Leclerc had to lift his foot and went to look for the trajectory of Norris’ McLaren, who was on the left in an attempt to give way to the Ferrari driver. “I think I sustained some damage“ Norris said over the radio.

Marc Gene on Sky Sports F1 stated that Leclerc was very angry with Norris. The Stewards decided to investigate both incidents at the end of the session before Qualifying. We’ll see if there will be any measures and if they will eventually affect the starting grid.