Budget | The MP was happy about the million received by the shooting center, he is on the board of the background company himself – “I don’t think it’s amazing”

Simula himself is the chairman of the board of Ruutikunnat Oy, the background company of the shooting sports center under construction on the border of Liminga and Lumijoki.

Simula, who is from Oulu, tells HS that he is on the board of the background company owned by the neighboring municipalities of the shooting center as a representative of Liminga municipality.

“I don’t know who somewhere noticed in Liminga’s head to call me and suggest if I would be interested in going here. People knew that I feel these patterns related to hunting and shooting sports are a matter of my heart,” says Simula.

Ruutikunnat Oy is a background company owned by the neighboring counties and cities of the shooting sports center, which builds the center’s buildings, among other things. So the government money intended for the construction of the center is also going to the background company.

The actual operation of the center is run by Ruutikangas Oy, whose owners include both municipalities and private owners. According to Ruutikkanka’s website, the operating company’s main owners include at least the Oulun Seudun Ampuamueruhilekeskus ry.

A simulation tells HS that he does not see his dual role on the board of the shooting sports center’s background company and as an MP of the ruling party as exceptional or problematic.

“I personally do not benefit from it in any way. I don’t find this surprising at all. I have always told openly what my role is. It’s not a matter of grappling,” says Simula.

Have you personally influenced the fact that the shooting sports center project receives additional funding?

“Yes, I have been promoting for several years that Ruutikanka gets funding. (––) I know and know the area and the project very well, so I have told people about it and kept it on display,” says Simula.

“In my opinion, there is nothing more wonderful in that than in anything else, be it road projects, schools or nature conservation projects. The people who know about them tell other people what it’s about. When you want to invest in shooting ranges, then Ruutikangas is a really good destination.”

Government is committed in its government program to secure the operation of shooting ranges in Finland and to promote the establishment of new shooting ranges.

The Ruutkanka shooting sports center project is exceptionally large. According to Ruutikkanka’s website, the shooting sports center has a land area of ​​93 hectares. The center is supposed to eventually have more than 300 shooting positions on 35 ranges, as well as various ancillary services.

When completed, the shooting sports center is intended to become large at the European level.

CEO of Ruutikangas Oy, which runs the shooting range Timo Haataja says that the shooting sports center as a whole is becoming the largest in Europe.

“We have the opportunity to organize [kilpailuja] in all outdoor shooting sports until the World Championships. It doesn’t exist anywhere else. There are centers with a larger area, but in terms of species, we are the largest in Europe.”

Shooting sports center has received around one million euros in support from the state before the most recent funding. The Ministry of Education and Culture granted it a grant of 769,000 euros for the construction of sports facilities in 2023. In addition, the center received a so-called Christmas gift of 300,000 euros from the parliament at the end of last year.

According to Haataja, the additional funding of one million is significant for the center, and it should ensure the completion of the project during the construction period, despite the significantly increased costs.

According to Haataja, the budget for the ground construction of the center has been about 10 million euros, and about 4.5 million euros have been budgeted for the construction of the actual center.

The construction of the center is supposed to be completed by the end of next year. According to Haataja, the center should be fully operational by 2027.

According to Haataja, it has been estimated in the calculations that once the center reaches its full speed, it would bring 16–18 million euros in income from tourism per year to its surrounding areas.