Big surprise from the fans of Uomini e Donne, who expected that the last free throne would go to Ida Platano

A well-known face of Italian television, particularly in the Mediaset family and the network’s programmes, will be the new tronista of the most followed dating show in Italy. We are talking, in fact, about a former participant of another very popular television show, Temptation Islandwhich thus leads to the next edition of Men and Women.

The new tronista for the 2024/2025 season of Men and Women comes from the latest edition of Temptation Islandanother “love reality” that has gathered millions of viewers. The official confirmation for the former participant of the Mediaset program arrived via the Instagram profile of the famous dating show hosted by Maria DeFilippi.

Martina De Iannonefresh from the latest edition of Temptation Islanddecided to get involved after the end of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Raul Dumitras, which ended right during the program. Only later, and away from the cameras, she started dating Carlo Marini, but this story didn’t go well either.

Now single, Martina has accepted the invitation to ascend the throne of Men and Women. His participation to the dating show was revealed with a video published on Witty TV. The surprise was great among the fans of the program, who expected that the last free throne in the program would be reserved for the much talked about Ida Platano. In the presentation video, in which she summarized her journey to Temptation IslandMartina De Iannon explained what led her to undertake this new adventure.

I never thought that the experience would take that turn. I was convinced that I loved Raul and I thought that the main problem was his jealousy. But after a week I realized that the real problem was that I was no longer in love with him.

Even though she had created a “harmony with Carlo”, Martina says, she decided to try to continue dating, later realizing that they were not “compatible”. Now, the ex is single again Temptation Island is ready for the adventure on the throne of Men and Women.