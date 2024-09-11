All F1 teams have respected the budget cap

The controversy over Red Bull’s failure to comply with the budget cap in the 2021 season is a distant memory. This year too, in fact, the International Federation has concluded its investigations into the financial regulations for the 2023 season, communicating that The ten teams on the starting grid did not break the spending cap rules. Only small problems, however, for two of the four engine manufacturers involved in F1, which incurred procedural infringements – usually related to the timing of sending the documents needed for the revision – while still remaining within the budget cap. The regulation regarding the spending cap for engine manufacturers was in its first year of application, given that the new regulations for Honda, Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault-Alpine came into force in 2023.

The Honda and Alpine issue

The companies in question are Honda HRCwhich supplies power units to Red Bull and AlphaTauri/Racing Bulls albeit in collaboration with the internal division Red Bull Power Trains, and Alpine. In both cases, the FIA ​​has detected procedural infringements, proposing a negotiated agreement to both manufacturers as a solution: “Considering that neither entity breached the budget cap that both have acted in good faith and have cooperated to resolve the matter, considering the nature of the infringement, the complexity of the financial regulation on power unit manufacturers and the challenges associated with the first year of implementation of this new regulation, we proposed to resolve the infringement through an agreement between the parties”. In 2021, Williams committed a procedural violation and the matter ultimately ended with a fine of $25,000.

Fia, what is Cost Cap Administration

The possible amount of the fine for Honda and Alpine will only be communicated once the issue between the Federation and the two manufacturers has been resolved.Review of the documentation submitted by the teams – we read in the FIA ​​note – It was an intense process lasting about five months, but all teams and power unit manufacturers provided their full support in providing the requested information. The Cost Cap Administration notes that All actors involved acted at all times in a spirit of good faith and cooperation for the entire time necessary for the procedure”. The Cost Cap Administration is the internal division of the FIA ​​that, since 2021, has been responsible for evaluating the results of the financial reports sent by the teams, detecting any infringements of the spending limit imposed by the regulation.