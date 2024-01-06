Alexis Vega is a player with significant talent, he has shown it since he was a youth, unfortunately for him, this quality with the ball has been overshadowed by two factors that have his career in limbo with a fall off the cliff, the first , his accumulation of serious injuries that in fact would have the Mexican with irreversible knee damage, second, his taste for nightlife, off-field indiscipline that is talked about much more than what he does with the ball.
Today more than ever, Alexis's career is in the river of uncertainty, the player, who does not count for Chivas, has refused to leave the club since the teams that have surveyed him ask him either for a salary reduction or they are looking for him The forward signs disciplinary and preventive clauses due to injury, to which Vega has refused, leaving him with no interested parties in his services and forcing his continuity in the flock, to which Guadalajara has already responded.
Chivas will not force Vega to leave, they will let the player fulfill his contract in full, but, by order of the team's boss, Amaury Vergara, Alexis will be sent to the freezer, he will not have the right to have minutes on the field of play, this being a mandate that has already been notified to both Fernando Hierro and Fernando Gago. Six months of paid vacations are approaching for the Mexican, who goes down a more complex path every day.
