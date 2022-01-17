January 10th arrived on Steam Buck Up And Drive, a racing game well beyond the concept of “over the top” and this is probably what makes it successful. Lately, however, the title developed by Fábio Fontes has been talking about a specific element of the game, capable of infuriating homophobic gamers.

In fact, the racing game is already very close to the LGBT + community, with random billboards in support of it but obviously, some might bother. Indeed, there is a special function, used by some players to remove any kind of reference of this type from the screen and it works: all the billboards are replaced.

So why are so many angry? Simple: the billboards are replaced by rainbow flags and transgender flags. Speaking to Gayming Magazine, Fábio Fontes expressed himself on the issue as follows:

“The game features a couple of Pride flags (rainbow and trans) between randomized roadside billboards. Predicting how some people would react to their mere existence, I thought … wow, I might as well have some fun with it.“.

Obviously the reactions are from the most disparate, from the lowest levels that human society has to offer to those who have had a big laugh. After all, the game is so crazy that this aspect is perhaps the least of the problems.

