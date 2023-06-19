The case of two police dogs was known during the last hours on TikTok, when their human companions informed the Mexican Police headquarters that the custodians had completed their term of service and were ready for retirement.

In an emotional video, A patrol car from Hermosillo, in Sonora, said goodbye to her faithful companion who would have accompanied her for several years in the work of caring for the entire community:

“To inform you that our Bubu couple, at this time, is their last day of service and begins their retirement”, the police commented tearfully.

It was then that they answered the message from the other side of the radio and told him that they were going to address Bubu especially to give him an acknowledgment:

“This is a special statement for Bubu who has just finished his work shift. Thank you for your years of service, thank you for your hard work and for taking care of us from any danger.” said the person in charge at the control center.

However, Bubu will not be the only Mexican Police assistant to retire.

Payler, another canine from the state of Querétaro, also completed his 6 years of service and was recognized by the authorities:

“This is a message for Payler, thank you for your six years of service, for all the collaborations you did to take care of citizens, thank you for the dedication with which you supported usgood retirement, Payler ”, is heard from the control center.

On social networks, hundreds of people thanked Bubu, Payler and all the pets that serve around the world.

