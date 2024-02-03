Bryce Dallas Howard: “I understood what fame can do to you at 11 years old when Tom Cruise walked in front of me and a horde of people ate him”

“As comfortable as I am on set, I am as uncomfortable as I am on the red carpet.” Bryce Dallas Howard (Los Angeles, 42 years old) is now releasing his new film, Argylle (February 2 in theaters, before reaching the Apple TV + platform), and is in the phase that it least enjoys of all: promotion. “I've always had a little bit of imposter syndrome, because I played the part, but then I think 'Matthew [Vaughn, el director] is the person to talk to about the movie, or Jason Fuchs [guionista y productor]”. Howard plays Elly Conway, a crime novel writer, somewhat misanthropic, for whom a perfect day consists of being at her house with her cat, alfie. This is among all the roles that the actress has played (Claire Dearing in the saga Jurassic World or the idealistic Grace in Manderlay, by Lars von Trier, among many others), the one that best represents her: “I am 100% a “cat lady.”

In Argylle, the cat lady is forced to become a cat woman and live the spy adventures of their characters. Just as in real life Howard must face the spotlight “at least once every two years since 2004″, when he made his first press tour. And she and her brothers have known that world since they were children, thanks to her father, Ron Howard (director, producer and actor, winner of two Oscars for An amazing mind, friend of George Lucas since American Graffiti and director of Only In the universe Star Wars), and his mother, writer and actress Cheryl Howard.

Bryce Dallas Howard with Sam Rockwell in 'Argylle'. Peter Mountain

During her childhood, her parents tried to keep her from getting involved in the fame side of the industry. When did she find out that she was coming in package?

One day, when I was 11, Tom Cruise was walking five feet in front of me and suddenly a horde of people ate him. That's when I realized what fame could do. The security team lost him and had to dive through the crowd and pull him out. I was afraid of him, to the point that the memory is very vivid; but I also understood that these situations do not arise from a negative feeling, but from enthusiasm.

She says that the red carpet makes her feel more uncomfortable than the set, but she has said that working with Von Trier gave her acne and the role of a segregationist housewife in The Help It caused him a strong moral dilemma. How do you choose your roles, where are the red lines?

I think about this a lot. For example, I'm not the person to work on a project about a serial killer. This could change, but psychologically exposing myself to evil is not for me. I don't know if it has to do with being a mother, but as far as I know myself and can connect with my mental balance and my nervous system, it is not healthy for me to travel there, because I get deeply involved in the papers. Not to say there can't be creepy scenes, of course.

Even if he has to work with someone with a twisted mind, as the press release presents to Matthew Vaughn?

[Ríe] The funny thing is, Matthew came to me and told me how nervous the marketing team was when presenting this idea to him. And it seemed perfect to him. It makes sense because when you watch a Matthew Vaughn movie [director de Kick-Ass o la saga Kingsman] you don't know what to expect; its ability to innovate with storytelling From a cinematographic point of view and redefining genres, it is revolutionary and, furthermore, his work is a visual extravagance, something wild. One of the reasons why I wanted to embark on this project was, in fact, to be able to learn from it.