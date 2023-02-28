Bryan Reyna, a player from Alianza Lima, was captured by the cameras of the Magaly Medina program at the house of the dancer Angye Zapata, who stated days before that she was single.

Bryan Reina, Alianza Lima midfielder moves away from the screens of sports programs and is captured by Magaly Medina’s cameras in a controversial situation with Josimar’s ex-partner, Angye Zapata. However, until a few days ago, the dancer made a live broadcast. Her fans asked her about her sentimental situation and she claimed that she was completely single. The ‘Urraca’ cameras denied that possibility.

The Magaly Medina program caught the player Bryan Reyna entering Angye Zapata’s house and staying in that room for up to two days in a row. Likewise, the dancer was recorded leaving the quietest part of her home.

Angye Zapata denounced Martín Távara

Some months ago, Angye Zapata denounced the soccer player Martín Távara for physical and psychological violence, with whom he had a relationship of almost two years. The dancer came to Magaly’s program with her lawyer and announced the fact.

“Today the complaint for economic, patrimonial, physical and psychological violence has been filed, with the background that she has already narrated here when she appeared to make the fact public,” explained lawyer Claudia Zumaeta.

Angye Zapata was Josimar’s partner

Let us remember that the dancer She came to the fore in shows because she was the ex-partner of the salsa singer Josimar. However, not everything was rosy, as Angye stated that the relationship she had with the singer was a “mistake”.

“Definitely, there have been decisions that I have made, that I would have wanted not to take… I think that calm comes after the storm and if I could eliminate (their relationship), I would do it without thinking twice,” said Angye Zapata.