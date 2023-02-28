The denunciation of a possible financing of 1.5 million dollars, coming from drug trafficking, to the presidential campaign of William Lassoshakes the Ecuadorian government, already worn out by its 18 percent management rating, a complaint of corruption, and the electoral defeat it suffered at the polls on February 5.

The information was revealed by the journalist Andersson Boscán, from the digital portal La Posta, who last Monday, before the National Assembly, assured that an attempt was made to “disappear” a confidential report from the Anti-Narcotics police unit on the operation of the Albanian mafia in Ecuador, which began in May 2021. “The document records the monitoring of different members of drug trafficking cartels and found deep, worrying and revealing links with the national government,” said the communicator.

Boscán has also gradually released recordings and documents on acts of corruption that point to the president’s brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, and his personal friend, Rubén Cherres, as architects of the appointment of senior officials in the country’s strategic companies, and that they would have collected bribes for the charges.

Cherres, the axis of drug corruption allegations, is identified as a partner of the Lebanese Dritan Gjika, who has run various businesses in Ecuador including a banana exporter related to an Albanian importer accused of drug trafficking. According to an investigation by the Plan V digital portal, Cherres and Gjika founded 13 companies, most of them construction and real estate, of which eight were created in a single day.

Now, the revealing document, identified with the number 04-UCTCI-DAI-DNIA-2022, made up of more than 145 pages containing transcripts of more than 10,000 calls and telephone conversations from Cherres and 250 other people involved in the investigation. , dynamite the Government, which has not managed to distance itself from the accusations.

“The generals of the Republic, the ministers of the President and the President himself believed it had been destroyed. (The document). This is an intelligence report from Anti-Narcotics, which began in 2021, with the cooperation of foreign embassies in Ecuador allied in the fight against drug trafficking,” Boscán insisted when exposing transcripts of telephone calls between Cherres and state authorities that would show their relationship. with the mob.

The report, according to the police investigation, indicates that there are sufficient reasons to suspect that Guillermo Lasso’s campaign received 1.5 million dollars from drug trafficking. The resources would have been managed by Cherres, highlighted Boscán, who also denounced that all the agents who participated in the investigation were dismissed from their posts after in 2022 the former director of the Anti-narcotics unit, General Geovanny Ponce, would have ordered that the investigation be closed. police investigation.

“This is no longer a case of political corruption. The investigation carried out reveals the existence of organized crime of the international mafia related to the Government”, highlighted Boscán.

The existence of the report has been accepted by the Government. The Minister of Government, Juan Zapata, assured that the Prosecutor’s Office decided to archive the investigation “because the necessary support to continue it was not found.”

In that police report, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, it had not been possible to obtain elements of conviction that would contribute to the process, but it warned that a legal control of the case had begun “and if sufficient elements are found, the investigation will be reopened.”

Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador. Photo: Bolivar PARRA / ECUADORIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP See also Abdullah Ali: We have great confidence in Al Ain players

On national television, Lasso, already hit by a cabinet crisis and the change of his closest collaborators after his referendum proposal that proposed changes in the structure of the State received popular refusal, rejected the complaint, describing it as an abuse of the freedom of expression.

“Do not confuse, gentlemen, freedom with debauchery and abuse,” said the Ecuadorian president. Abuse is publishing a reserved report, omitting to say that its content was dismissed by the Prosecutor’s Office and archived by court order. Shelved for lack of merit almost a year ago.”

“Now the 15 minutes of fame of these mercenaries of news entertainment are over. Here is a serious, transparent and strong government, and we are going to fight those who want to violate freedom of expression and turn this country into a debauchery of perverse and malicious stories to cause damage to Ecuadorian democracy,” Lasso highlighted with “stop the spoilers” warnings.

In his speech, and despite having called for a “national agreement”, the president attacked the State Attorney General’s Office and the Judiciary for releasing criminals accused of drug trafficking.

The communicator and analyst Gonzalo Ruíz believes that Lasso’s intervention was assumed by some as a firm position, but by others as “a symptom of despair in the face of the overwhelming burden of political attacks.”

In this panorama, the opposition voices are encouraged that raise the impeachment of the president, early elections or a cross death, according to constitutional alternatives.

The opposition assembly member Mireya Pazmiño warned that this complaint filed about alleged drug trafficking contributions to Lasso’s campaign will be part of a report from a special legislative investigation commission and that she would recommend the impeachment against Lasso.

“There are many indications that the president has received a million and a half (dollars) from drug trafficking. In addition, to pay for those favors that he received from drug trafficking, several authorities were placed in strategic places so that the entire drug trafficking business can pass through, ”Pazmiño said before local media.

A report presented this Friday by the Anti-Corruption Parliamentary Front, FPA, affirms that President Guillermo Lasso had knowledge since July 7, 2021 of the irregularities that bordered Cherres’ alleged relations with the Albanian mafia, as well as those of him with his brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, to obtain alleged political favors, and questions the decision not to demand investigations that suggested the archiving of the previous investigation, “the same one that has caused commotion and social repudiation among the Ecuadorian citizens.”

While the country risk index, which measures the probability that a nation will not pay its debts to international lenders, skyrocketed to situate Ecuador at 1,632 points, its highest level so far in 2023, the Government has declared “under attack” The Minister of Security, Diego Ordoñez, assures that “there are several factors, political and social sectors linked to the political agenda, organized crime, drug trafficking and others, which add up in a line of attack to create conditions to justify the existence of a environment of instability and illegitimately support a possible action within the National Assembly that ends the mandate of President Lasso”.

But beyond the official argument, The FPA investigation describes in a worrisome panorama that Ecuadorian institutions and democracy are at serious risk. “Drug trafficking, corruption and other forms of organized crime have contaminated a large part of the blood system of the Ecuadorian State, of the political class and its parties, of its institution of justice, of the financial system and have even penetrated the forces of order themselves. ”.

ANA LUCIA ROMAN

Special for EL TIEMPO

