In an interview for the firm Magaly TV program, Bryan Arámbulo was excited after acquiring his first vehicle and returning to his homeland, Huacho, to be able to reunite with his family. However, he did not miss the opportunity to show off his new acquisition in front of the television cameras and clarified that all this was due to a lot of effort and dedication. As it is remembered, he recently returned from Europe where he had his first international tour with much more acceptance than expected. VIDEO: ATV