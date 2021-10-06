A school in Dallas, Texas, reported a shooting this Wednesday morning (6.Oct.2021). There is still no information on injuries. In a Twitter profile, Arlington Police said they are conducting a “methodical search” of Timberview College.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins by authorities. According to police, he may be driving a Silver Dodge Charger 2018.

There is no information on the motivation for the crime.

A spokesperson for the Mansfield Independent School District affirmed to Fox News Digital that the school is closed and that students and staff are in classrooms.

The Police informed that they will carry out an operation so that parents can safely pick up their children. Students must be removed from the bus location after there is no further risk, according to police.

US TV broadcasts show fire trucks and ambulances parked in front of the school. Lines of cars also form near the region.

This article is being updated.