They set the tone! Serrano Heart and Bryan Arámbulo made dozens of Peruvians dance after the singer joined the musical group in a concert held on October 13. The artist performed the successful song “Mix Zúmbalo” and the video has already exceeded 30 million views on YouTube.

Arámbulo was invited by Edwin Guerrero, leader of Corazón Serrano, on stage and delighted in a duet with Ana Lucía Urbina, despite the fact that Kiara Lozano was the one who popularized the single.

The video was published on TikTok by the animator of the cumbia group better known as ‘Dani Daniel’ and it went viral, since quite particular details are observed in it, such as the appearance of Yrma Guerrero, who does not attend all the presentations for health problems.

Fans applaud presentation of Bryan Arámbulo with Corazón Serrano

Bryan Arámbulo’s clip went viral on TikTok and has already exceeded 31,000 likes. In addition, almost 1,000 followers made positive comments to the presentation. As recalled, both the artist and Corazón Serrano are some of the greatest representatives of cumbia in Peru.

“Bryan sings super well. I admire him a lot, here in Bolivia they know him very well. I hope he can come ”,“ He does sing it well ”,“ He made Kiara small, she sings that song super, with more charisma ”, reads some of the comments.

How much does Bryan Arámbulo charge per presentation?

Huachano musician Bryan Arámbulo quickly rose in the music industry after going through various singing programs such as “Yo soy” and winning the affection of figures such as Magaly Medina. Now he is popular and has more than 100,000 followers on his social networks.

However, to be able to hire the singer for a private event, it is better to save well in advance, since his rate is not cheap at all. To listen live to songs like “Te juro que te amo” or the “Mari-mix”, you must pay the sum of 45,000 soles, which covers four hours of the show.

Bryan Arambulo. Photo: composition/Bryan Arámbulo/Instagram

Bryan Arámbulo remembers his fight against cancer

During his visit to “The Great Star”, the singer Bryan Arámbulo recalled one of the most difficult passages he had to go through. It is about when he suffered from cancer when he was 16 years old and thanks to the corresponding treatments, he managed to get ahead.

“It has been a very difficult stage, not only dealing with my mother, my brothers, but once again grateful to life, to God. (I went through) 18 chemotherapies, ”said the artist.

Will Bryan Arámbulo have his own miniseries?

The success of Bryan Arambulo He grew like wildfire and is now a listed artist in Peru and has even toured internationally. During a visit to the failed “The Great Star”, the producer Michelle Alexander took the opportunity to slip that a miniseries based on his story could emerge.

“Beautiful, cute and sweet. Bryan you have a voice, a delightful voice. I just heard about your story and I think I’m going to get to know her more, you know, Gisela, “she mentioned to host Gisela Valcárcel.

Did Bryan Arámbulo resort to the exchange to celebrate his birthday?

Bryan Arámbulo celebrated his 26th birthday in style. In connection with “In everyone’s mouth”, the cumbia musician recalled the participation of various groups that played at the celebration. Some of them were: Los Kipus, Combinación de La Habana, the interpreter Kate Candela and Armonía 10. The latter would have charged him approximately 80,000 soles.

Of course, the cumbia idol was consulted on whether he resorted to the exchange, something that he categorically denied. “ Please, Rondón, I don’t need to exchange ”, he answered.

What opinion does Bryan Arámbulo have about Hugo García?

It all happened after they met and faced each other on the set of “In this kitchen I rule.” After this meeting, the exponent of Peruvian cumbia announced that he has a great concept of Alessia Rovegno’s partner.

Showing that the relity boy does not have great culinary skills and having been able to exchange words with him, Bryan said: “Hugo García is a person’s love, just like his mom, but in the kitchen he was lost.”