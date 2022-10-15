Book Review | Hanya Yanagihara’s great novel is an impressive but exhausting description of an alternative America

Civilizations crumble and love is suffering in Yanagihara’s highly anticipated novel.

Novel

Hanya Yanagihara: To Paradise (To Paradise). Finnish Arto Schroderus. Oak. 905 pp.

Hanya Yanagihara A small life was one of the most loved and hated novels of the 2010s. For some readers, the description of the suffering, sweet Jude St Francis and Willem Ragnarsson, who carefully takes care of him, was a touching, life-changing literary experience. Others thought it was disgusting exploitation.

Many of those readers who were disgusted A little life emotional extremity, read a massively long novel to the end. Yanagihara’s language is skillful and elegant, and the delivery of the story is captivating.

Yanagihara has said in many interviews that he writes for himself. That is probably the starting point of many artists, but few popular novelists write such self-indulgent and unreasonable works.

900 pages To paradise consists of three separate parts, the first of which can be characterized as a miniature novel, the second as two long short stories that mirror each other, and the third as a novel.

The events take place mainly in New York’s Washington Square. The historical scale extends from 1893 to 2093.

The structure reminds me by Michael Cunningham a three-part novel Sparkling days, where you move through New York’s past, present and future. Compared to Cunningham’s intense work To paradise is, however, quite exhausting and exhausting.

First part of the mirror as well of Henry James a novel Washington Square, in which a lady considered unmarriageable unexpectedly gets a suitor. In Yanagihara’s version, the lady is of course the gentleman.

The work takes place in a speculative alternative world, which in many respects resembles the familiar reality. New York belongs to the Free States, where gays marry freely and openly and white women are allowed to work in management positions.

The alternative historical and speculative elements are interesting, but the social considerations remain rather superficial and scattered, at least when compared by Margaret Atwood or by Kim Stanley Robinson to the visions of such masters. And why not compare – Yanagihara is published in the Yellow Oak Library, whose product promise is to serve the highest quality translated literature.

New York’s gay world seems to be standing up mostly because Yanagihara prefers to write about the deep feelings of individual gay men.

In the second part the phases of the described Hawaiian royal house are probably the most difficult to interpret for the average Finnish reader. Connections with the real history of Hawaii may require a little fact-checking.

The description of the destruction of colonialism and the eternal sorrow that follows is the strongest and most truly touching aspect of the work.

“America wasn’t meant for everyone, it wasn’t meant for people like me or people like you, that America is a country with sin deep in its heart,” states the end of the book, when oppression and racism have continued for hundreds of years.

The last section describes a dystopian New York haunted by pandemics and climate change. Yanagihara describes the hardening of society systematically and meticulously. The end result is a clichéd, totalitarian hell with surveillance cameras and public executions.

Yanagihara and translator Arto Schroderus linguistic sovereignty comes to the fore especially in the first part, which almost resembles a pastiche in its oldness.

The language also supports the description of the future very well. Charlie, the main character and first-person narrator, is brain-damaged by an illness, and he is rigid in his emotional expression. The non-gesture of the prose also partly describes the boredom of a totalitarian society. This kind of robotic prose is of course not a great reading pleasure.

The narration is mostly engaging and pleasant. That’s probably the main reason why you can read the book’s grim fates so well.

One of the many peculiarities of the work is that it constantly features persons with the same name: Davids, Charleses, Edwards, Binghams and Griffiths.

However, the characters are not relatives or incarnations of each other. Personality traits, fates and thematic and plot elements are repeated in different formations, like a kaleidoscope.

Again and again, the reader encounters influential grandfathers, wobbly grandchildren, arranged marriages, and descriptions of illness and decline. The connections are not obvious, but still interesting.

They could also be compared to a symphony, where the same musical theme emerges in different forms.

There is no paradise as melodramatic as A small lifebut all human relationships are theatrical and romanticized.

The strong presence of wonderful grandfathers is probably part of the same phenomenon that makes Yanigihara write mainly about sensitive and wounded gay men. The relationship between a mother and a child or a woman and a man would seem banal and somehow unholy in the world of Yanigihara’s books.

“I love him now more than before; that my love for him is more terrible now, because it’s more furious, that it’s something black and seething, a shapeless lump of energy,” says one of the characters caring for his sick lover.

In novelty does not revel in suffering as ardently as In a small life, although the pain of pandemic victims and their relatives is of course juiced for a long time and with care. The atmosphere is beautifully sad and often downright creepy. The stories offer renunciation, death and underbelly, light and energy only rarely, humor never.

To paradise is a strange and impressive Möhkö book: an ambitious work by a talented writer, a real show of strength.