One of the worst nightmares any parent can imagine is for their little one to be snatched from their arms by someone. offender. That is why a video that is circulating on social networks has shocked users, as it can be seen how a man tries to stealing a baby from its mother in the United States.

According to what was announced, the events occurred in St. Louis Missouri when a man, who has already been identified, tried to snatch a baby from his mother’s arms as she walked. But not only that, he is also accused of assaulting an 82-year-old woman, hitting a college student and spitting on two officers.

A teenager tried to steal a baby, but the father reacted like this

Through a video of surveillance that is now circulating on social networks, you can see the moment in which the subject approaches her while she was crossing the street. Fortunately, a few steps behind she was walking, her husband who stopped the attack.

The events were recorded in the Central West End neighborhood last weekend around 8:30 am. In the images you can see the mother holding her 11-month-old baby while the father walks next to them. Suddenly a man wearing a gray sweatshirt approaches them in a threatening manner and tries to snatch the minor, at that moment the father manages to get the wife away from him and chases the child. offender.

Man who tried to steal a baby in Missouri was identified and charged with other crimes

According to media such as Daily Mail, ethe man who tried steal the baby was identified as 19-year-old Anthony McGee, who has been charged with assault, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

And once he was arrested, it was discovered that the man was also involved in crimes previous ones, including attacking an 82-year-old woman whose arms were broken; another attack in which he smashed a bottle over a woman’s head; one more for having hit a university student; and finally for resisting arrest and spitting at the officers.

Since most of the attacks were captured by surveillance cameras, the accused is expected to receive a sentence, since according to the authorities it is not the first time they have had to deal with his behavior. For now he is detained without bail.