Koshkin: silent mortar “Gall” is capable of destroying enemy fortifications

The 2B25 Gall silent mortar is capable of hitting enemy fortifications and firing points at a distance of up to 1200 meters. Advantages of a compact mortar named military expert Andrei Koshkin in a conversation with News.ru.

According to him, “Gall” is a pocket artillery that helps units carry out missions. “Having portable artillery with you is the dream of a commander who organizes a combined arms battle. You can strike to destroy a firing point or an important fortified structure, the same headquarters, at a distance of 1200 meters,” the expert said.

The 82 mm caliber mortar was developed by specialists from the Burevestnik Central Research Institute. The practical rate of fire of the Galla mortar, considered one of the quietest, is 15 rounds per minute.

Related materials:

In July, it became known that Rostec handed over to the troops the first batch of 2S41 Drok self-propelled mortars based on the Typhoon armored vehicle. The complex allows you to fire without leaving the car.

In July 2022, a RIA Novosti source said that special forces of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine use silent Gall mortars, including to destroy Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.