If you think that it can sometimes be lucrative to empty an unmanned pump into a tanker with false license plates, then you will be disappointed. A limit has been set at filling stations without crew. This limit was increased to 200 euros last year because of the high fuel prices.

Do not take this as the advice to steal from a manned pump because you can fill up more there (after all, trucks must also be able to tap there). Just pay for your petrol or diesel. That’s exactly what these diesel thieves in Hilltown, America, don’t do. They pick up more than 2,200 liters of diesel in one morning. The police are now sharing the photos of the offenders.

Early in the morning the first vehicle arrives at the pump. This is a small truck that takes almost 1,300 liters of diesel without paying. The driver has a device in his pocket to trick the pump so that he does not have to dock. A tank limit is not present, or the limit has also been bypassed by the same device.

Less than two hours later, a Ford F-150 arrives at the same pump. In the back is a separate fuel tank that holds almost 990 liters. This driver also lubricates it without lapping. Converted, the thieves stole 2,800 euros worth of diesel. This would be more than 4,200 euros in diesel. So far, the crooks have not been caught.