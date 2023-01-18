By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Corn exports from Brazil ended 2022 at a record 43.36 million tons, with China taking 1.165 million tons after confirming the release of its market to the Brazilian cereal at the end of last year, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture with details of the destinations.

The numbers also showed that Iran resumed its position as the biggest buyer of corn from Brazil last year, a position it had narrowly lost in 2021 to Egypt. The Middle East country, traditional buyer of Brazilian cereal, practically doubled imports of the national grain in 2022, with 6.58 million tons.

The strong growth in shipments to Iran, as well as to other destinations, occurred in the wake of greater Brazilian supply, with a record harvest of 113.13 million tons allowing Brazil to more than double total exports compared to 2021, when foreign sales plummeted due to the crop failure.

Shipments to China in 2022 were carried out almost all in December, with 1.1 million tons, according to data from the ministry, which published the day before that corn was one of the highlights of national agribusiness last year.

The presence of the Chinese in the corn market in Brazil indicates that the world’s second largest exporter of the product is starting to bother the leadership of the United States in the international market more.

After Brazil and China signed a phytosanitary protocol in 2022, Chinese customs updated their list of approved Brazilian corn exporters in November, clearing the way for shipments.

According to information from the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) released last week, cereal shipments to China already exceeded 1 million tons at the beginning of this year.

Anec expects Brazil to ship more than 5 million tons of grain in January, which would be a record for the month.

Until the second week of January, the total shipped amounted to almost 3 million tons, according to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex).

OTHER DESTINATIONS

In 2022, European Union countries also increased purchases of Brazilian corn, seen as an alternative to deal with a shortage of the Ukrainian product, whose shipments were impacted by the war. In addition, Europe’s crop was hit by drought.

Spain imported almost 5 million tons of corn from Brazil in 2022, more than twice as much as in 2021, also having the largest supply of Brazilian cereal.

Japan imported 4.9 million tons, also with strong growth, while Egypt was the destination of 3.96 million tons of grain from the South American country.

South Korea and Colombia imported approximately 2.4 million tonnes of corn from Brazil last year, while Mexico took 1.7 million tonnes.