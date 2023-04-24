Monday, April 24, 2023, 7:56 p.m.



The Government received today as a political victory the communiqué issued by Brussels after the Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, met with the Andalusian adviser on the matter, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, to hear his allegations on the impact of the proposed irrigation law promoted by the PP and Vox in Doñana. The note also issues a notice to the Executive of Pedro Sánchez for not having taken “sufficient” measures to enforce the CJEU ruling, which in 2021 condemned Spain for the deterioration of the natural space. But, although he assures that he will “evaluate” the arguments offered, he insists on his misgivings towards the Andalusian initiative.

The Commission thus reiterates its concern that the regulation in process could “degrade” the protected wetlands and points out that, apparently, it goes in the “opposite direction” to that indicated by the court ruling, for non-compliance with which Spain is exposed to a multimillion-dollar fine. . “The proposed law creates a legal framework favorable to the recognition of the right to use rainwater and surface water that could add excessive pressure to the already overexploited aquifer,” he warns, against Fernández Pacheco’s insistence that the proposal “not at all harms” the wetland.

The urgent processing of this initiative, with which the popular seek to win the support of farmers in the area to win the Diputación de Huelva, has made Doñana one more element for the campaign on May 28. In the case of the PP, at the local level. And in the PSOE, in the national, as an epitome of the lack of sensitivity of the right towards the problems derived from the climate crisis.

Today, each one returned to bring the ember to his sardine. The third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, ignored the part of the Commission’s statement that points to the Executive and after urging Moreno to throw away his law “in the trash” and threaten again with an appeal before the Constitutional Court He assured that the sanctions that the EU may impose will affect the Board.