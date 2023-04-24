Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo claimed the robbery from Imatra – Mesti’s final series is now tied

Kiekko-Espoo decided Monday’s final in the second set.

Ketterä–Kiekko-Espoo 1–4

Wins 2–2

Ice hockey Mesti’s regular season winner Kiekko-Espoo beat Imatra Ketterä 4–1 on Monday and leveled Mesti’s final series at 2–2.

Kiekko-Espoo, which was successful in its raid, resolved the struggle in the second set Aleksi Matinmiko, Julius Ranteskolan and Morten Jürgens with hits.

Joni Piipponen decorated the Final readings in the final set to an empty goal from Imatra. Goalkeeper of Kiekko-Espo Walter Ignatjew made 23 saves in the match.

Mesti’s final series continues on Wednesday in Espoo. Four wins are required for the championship.

The news is updated.