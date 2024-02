Thursday, February 22, 2024, 5:35 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Just twenty days ago, farmers and ranchers from all over Europe blocked Brussels with thousands of tractors. After the protest that day, the sector managed to meet with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and this Thursday, the European Executive…

This content is exclusive for subscribers