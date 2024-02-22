Alexei Navalnj would have died of “natural causes”. This is the content of the medical report shown today February 22nd to the mother of the Russian dissident who was finally able to see the body of her son who died last Friday.

“The medical report on the death of Alexei Navalny shown to his mother states that the causes of death are natural”, the spokeswoman of the Russian opponent, Kyra Yarmish, reported on X, making it known that “Alexei's mother was shown his body son, but they don't give it back to her, in fact she was blackmailed.”

“On orders from the Kremlin, investigators set conditions on where, when and how to bury Alexey. They want to do it secretly, without leaving the possibility of saying goodbye to him.”