The European Commission has expanded his research to the social network To do this, it has made new requests for data and has ordered the company to share information about the operation of its algorithms, responsible for recommending content to users, before next February 15. Brussels has also ordered that the platform retain internal documents and information on possible changes made to the design of its system.

«Today we are taking additional steps to shed light on the compliance of X’s recommendation systems with DSA (Digital Services Act) obligations. “We are committed to ensuring that all platforms operating in the EU respect our legislation, which aims to make the online environment fair, safe and democratic for all European citizens,” the Executive Vice President of Technological Sovereignty said in a statement. , Security and Democracy, Henna Virkkunen.

The Commission, which began its investigation against X in December 2023, is concerned about the possible use of the platform by Musk to amplify the speech of certain politicians of interest to him. It should be remembered that the businessman has openly supported the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in view of the upcoming elections in the country. The tycoon even interviewed its leader, Alice Weidel, a few days ago.

As ‘Reuters’ points out, the EU considers that Musk is free to say what he thinks and can carry out live broadcasts with politicians, but is evaluating whether algorithms drive a single narrative and “shadow ban” other opinions, which represents a risk to fair elections.









The debate over freedom of expression has put the spotlight on the EU Security Services Act (DSA), which aims to tackle illegal content such as hate speech and election interference. It should be remembered that failure to comply with this law, which seeks to put a stop to the excesses of the internet giants, includes possible million-dollar fines in the event of violation. These can reach up to 6% of the global revenue of the offending company.

The Commission also requested access to certain technical interfaces of X with its content that would allow direct investigation of facts about content moderation and account virality.

‘These measures will enable the Commission services to take into account all relevant facts in the complex assessment, within the framework of the DSA, of systemic risks and their mitigation,’ the Commission said.