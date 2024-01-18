Thursday, January 18, 2024
Winter | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns: Driving weather on the south coast is very bad

January 18, 2024
In the capital region, Thursday morning is fierce. HSL has reduced shifts due to the difficult weather.

Driving weather is very bad in places on the south coast on Thursday morning due to a flurry of snow, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta said on Wednesday that the snowfall will continue on Friday in a weakened state.

The blizzard reached the southwest and west coast on Wednesday evening and continued to move from there to the capital region. The snowfall area gradually spreads further east during the day. In the northern parts of the country, Thursday's weather is mostly dusty.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) by difficult weather causes public transport exceptions, delays and cancellations. The service intervals of the tram lines have been reduced.

For example, lines 1T, 4, 6, 7, 8T, 9 and 10 run approximately every 15 minutes. Lines 2 and 3 run approximately every 20 minutes. Lines 1 and 8 run on a weekend route. Line 5 does not run at all.

The driving weather was bad on Lahdenväylä near Kerava on Thursday morning before seven. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

The view from Kerava on Thursday morning. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

