Bruno Pinasco has been an icon of Peruvian television for 25 years. Although 30 years ago, in 1992, he debuted in the production of “Michi Show” by his father, Luis Ángel Pinasco, on América Televisión; It was not until 1997 that he became famous with Gian Marco Zignago’s “Campaneando” on ATV. Today, at 47 years old, he successfully leads his production “Cinescape”, which has been going on for almost 22 uninterrupted years since it was born as a film block for “Buenos dias Peru”.

Learn more about the stature of the presenter, who, in recent days, assured that the first gay kiss on Peruvian television was in 2006, with the presentation of a chapter of the production “This Society”.

Who is Bruno Pinasco?

Bruno Pinasco assured that a kiss between men was already seen on Peruvian television. Photo: Instagram

Bruno Pinasco Pérez is an animator, announcer and television presenter, son of Luis Angel Pinasco and Barbara Perez, better known as ‘Bárbara Conde’. Bruno is the director and host of “Cinescape”, which premiered in September 2000 as a block within a well-known morning newscast on Panamericana Televisión.

The arrival of Genaro Delgado Parker at Panamericana caused him and Pinasco to have a conflictive relationship, which led the animator to denounce the tycoon for not paying his workers.

Later, Pinasco moved to América Televisión in August 2003, where he produces other programs such as TEC, of ​​which he was a presenter together with his sister Chiara, who animates this technology show to this day.

Pinasco has also been the protagonist of several commercials, as well as the host of some charity and solidarity events such as the Telethon or Buena Onda, a Unicef ​​initiative.

How tall is Bruno Pinasco?

According to the website quantum.biz, the charismatic animator of “Cinescape” would measure 1.70 meters, which makes him a person of medium height, not so small.

What does Bruno Pinasco think about his height?

Bruno Pinasco shares his annoyance at the oil spill in Ventanilla. Photo: Instagram/Bruno Pinasco

Pinasco has shown a lot of openness and pride about his stature. Even in 2017, he asked his followers on Instagram why they called him flat, accompanying the post with photos of people taller than him. Within minutes, users responded to his concern with various jokes.

What does Bruno Pinasco currently do?

Bruno Pinasco continues to animate “Cinescape” with great success, although he is aware that new platforms, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, have taken prominence away from television and even cinema. For this reason, he always promotes not only the movies on his program, but also new series that are released on various platforms.

It should be remembered that, in recent months, Pinasco has not hesitated to express his political opinions, although without getting rid of the controversy, since on one occasion he accused the Government of Pedro Castillo of being the main responsible for the oil spill in Ventanilla; however, he did not mention the Repsol company as being responsible for the ecological disaster.