The Colombian model and instagramer, Cindy Álvarez, stole the glances in a photo session where she wore an enormous pink swimsuit. The followers did not wait and reacted in a good way on their social networks.

Cindy Álvarez is one of the models that has the most followers in her country on social networks and added that she is always next to her wife, the soccer player Mateus Uribe who plays in Portuguese soccer with the porto.

The beautiful Colombian eclipsed her photo session with her monumental figure, where she had a reaction of more than 100,000 likes in a short time after being on top of her official Twitter account. Instagram.

The comments were immediate in said publication, since the majority praised the beauty and monumental figure of the colombianwho continues to break social networks considerably.

Álvarez was the first princess in Miss Antioch and has participated in several beauty pageants.

The Colombian model enjoys a great relationship with the Porto footballer, a team where her husband was champion and she thoroughly enjoyed that championship in the Portuguese first division league with her lover.

We recommend you read

Within the world of digital platforms, the Colombian caused a stir when it became known that she was the soccer player’s partner, since the monumental figure of the former beauty queen always caused a stir in entertainment and now in social networks.